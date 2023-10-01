Crystal Palace tipped to stunningly replace Roy Hodgson with in-demand Championship boss

Crystal Palace are interested in replacing manager Roy Hodgson with Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna at the end of the season, according to reports.

McKenna is considered to be one of the most exciting young managers in England and is keen to manage in the Premier League, whether that is with Ipswich or elsewhere.

The 37-year-old guided the Tractor Boys to promotion from League One last season. He was rewarded with a new four-year contract in June.

Now, McKenna is pushing for back-to-back promotions. Ipswich have won seven of their nine Championship matches so far, drawing one and losing one, and currently sit in second place in the table – trailing league leaders Leicester by two points.

Ipswich were last in the Premier League back in 2001, so it would be a huge achievement if McKenna can help secure their return to the top flight after a 22-year absence.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see Premier League clubs like Crystal Palace vying to appoint the former Manchester United coach as their manager.

Crystal Palace keen on McKenna

Hodgson was re-appointed as Crystal Palace’s manager in March after Patrick Vieira was sacked, with the London club finding themselves in danger of relegation.

The 76-year-old successfully kept the Eagles in the Premier League and decided to stay on as their boss this term, but is widely expected to leave Selhurst park at the end of the season.

Now, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Crystal Palace are “already working on a plan for when the veteran boss leaves for the last time”, and McKenna is on their list of targets.

As mentioned, McKenna has revealed his ambitions to manage at the highest level one day, but he hopes that will be with Ipswich.

“I want to be back to that level – back to the Premier League and manage in the Champions League,” McKenna told The Telegraph last month.

“The ambition of the club is to get back to the Premier League as well so let’s hope that those two paths will cross at the same time.

“But beyond that I don’t plan too far ahead. It is my responsibility as a manager to pour all my commitment and energy into helping the club. From there the football will take care of itself and it will take you where it takes you.”

With that in mind, if Ipswich do not get promoted to the Premier League this season, Crystal Palace may well have a chance at luring McKenna to Selhurst Park.

