Crystal Palace to thwart Newcastle ‘hijack’ with imminent move for brilliant star also wanted by Tottenham

Crystal Palace are gunning to sign Blackburn Rovers star Adam Wharton before the winter transfer deadline as they aim to beat Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur to his services, it has been revealed.

Wharton is a 19-year-old central midfielder who can operate as a No 6, No 8 or No 10. Despite his tender age, Wharton has established himself as an important player for Blackburn over the last two seasons.

So far this term, the Blackburn academy graduate has made 29 appearances in all competitions, registering two goals and three assists in that time.

The Championship club have managed to tie Wharton down to a long-term contract which runs until June 2028. Although, several teams are vying to sign him either this month or during the summer.

Everton were one of the first Premier League clubs to be linked with the England U20 starlet, but they have since been overtaken by Crystal Palace in the transfer chase.

Last weekend, it emerged that Tottenham are plotting a £10million move for him in case Conor Gallagher ends up staying at Chelsea.

Football Insider have now provided their information on Wharton’s future. They state that Palace are readying an immediate swoop to land the teenager, as they are fearful of Newcastle ‘hijacking’ the deal this summer.

The report confirms that Tottenham are ‘very keen’ on signing Wharton, but just like Newcastle the North London club are instead looking towards a summer swoop.

Crystal Palace to make second offer for Newcastle target

As such, by launching a big-money move over the next few days, Palace can ensure that Wharton ends up at Selhurst Park next.

Whereas Spurs have drawn up a potential £10m bid for Wharton, it seems Palace will have to pay far more than that to strike a deal with Blackburn.

Recent reports have claimed Palace sent Blackburn an opening £18.5m proposal, only for this to be knocked back by the second tier club. Due to this, the Eagles will have to break the £20m barrier to take Wharton to South London.

The youngster could end up shining if he moves to Palace. He will take encouragement from current Palace stars Ebere Eze and Michael Olise, both of whom swapped Championship clubs for Palace before going on to star in the Premier League.

However, this may only happen for Wharton if Roy Hodgson ends up leaving Palace. The 76-year-old is under pressure as Palace have won just once since November 4, seeing them drop out of the FA Cup and fall ever closer to the bottom three.

