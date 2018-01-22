Crystal Palace to seal deal for Polish centre-back Jach

Premier League side Crystal Palace are set to seal a deal for Polish centre-half Jaroslaw Jach.

The 23-year-old international defender, and is rated very highly in Europe and Palace have beaten a number of clubs to his signature.

Jach arrived in London on Saturday and watched their game with Arsenal, after completing a medical. Palace agreed terms with his club Zagłębie Lubin earlier in the week.

Palace are set to announce Jach’s arrival on Monday, along with Benfica midfielder Erdal Rakip.

Rakip only joined the Portuguese giants from Swedish side Malmo earlier this month, but the 21-year-old is being loaned out to Palace without playing a game.