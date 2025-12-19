Crystal Palace to take Man Utd, Tottenham targets off the table as sources reveal Glasner exit fear crisis

Crystal Palace are wary of Oliver Glasner’s future at the club and will not allow the squad to be broken up amid the possibility of having to appoint a new manager, with Manchester United and Tottenham targets highly unlikely to be sold, as per TEAMtalk sources.

There is a growing expectation in and around Selhurst Park that Glasner will leave at the end of the season. He may seek a new challenge, prompting Palace to be cautious about how many changes they permit to the team’s structure.

Marc Guehi’s departure appears inevitable as his contract winds down, but Palace are keen to ensure that, should a managerial change occur, a new head coach is not left picking up the pieces of a depleted squad.

Adam Wharton remains a potential sale due to his high market value and the significant interest expected from top clubs this summer, including the likes of United and even Spanish giants Real Madrid.

However, sources suggest that moves for Jean-Philippe Mateta, Daniel Munoz, and Maxence Lacroix – each of whom is attracting interest from major clubs across Europe – may be off the table.

Mateta, in particular, is expected to receive offers and Palace have yet to meet the terms required for him to sign a contract extension. While he has several options to consider, a January move is considered highly unlikely, which will come as a blow to potential suitors Tottenham.

Munoz, meanwhile, dreams of a move to United, who are also rumoured t be keen on making that dream a reality in 2026.

Palace are aiming to keep the squad as settled as possible before fully assessing their situation in the summer, whether Glasner remains in charge or not, amid continued links to the positions at Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham.

The club has already begun drawing up contingency plans in the event that Glasner departs, an outcome some believe is increasingly likely.

Having qualified for the Europa Conference League play-offs on Thursday night, Palace are back in action on Saturday evening when they head to Leeds United in the Premier League.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Crystal Palace news: Bobb blow; Sacha Boey talks

Manchester City star Oscar Bobb suffered an injury setback in the Carabao Cup this week, just as he was emerging as one of the more intriguing transfer targets for January, with Palace keen on his services.

Elsewhere, Sacha Boey’s camp are talking to a number of clubs ahead of the January window, and he is on track to move to England amid interest from Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, we can reveal.

Finally, reports that Marc Guehi’s agent has met with Liverpool this week to discuss a transfer to Anfield can be dismissed, with the player more than happy to wait over his next move and with sources naming the 13 clubs currently in the mix for the Crystal Palace star’s signature.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.