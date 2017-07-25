Crystal Palace told to cough up for Liverpool defender

Crystal Palace must pay up if they want to bring Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho back to Selhurst Park after last season’s highly successful loan spell.

Palace have been told that they must pay a fee for Sakho with another loan deal for the centre-back completely out of the question.

Liverpool have clearly stated that there are only interested in selling the player and have a couple of interested parties to negotiate with.

Reports claim the Reds value Sakho at the £25m mark, but hope multiple interest in the player could see his price fetch up to £30million.

As well as Palace, La Liga side Sevilla are said to be interested in a move for Sakho however it is thought that the defender would prefer a move back to Selhurst Park.

However, Liverpool striking a deal with the London outfit who would also have to cover the players £100,000 a week wages looks pretty unlikely at this stage leaving Sevilla in pole position.

It remains to be seen whether Palace will buckle and meet the demands of Liverpool but if they are serious about signing Sakho then it appears they will have to cough up.