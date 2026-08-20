Crystal Palace advance talks for Chelsea outcast as Aston Villa cool interest

Crystal Palace are advancing in their talks with Chelsea over a loan deal for Axel Disasi after also holding discussions about Blues youngster Josh Acheampong, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Palace have been in contact with Chelsea over both Disasi and Acheampong since selling Maxence Lacroix to the Stamford Bridge club.

Disasi is now the player Palace are making the strongest progress on, with the Frenchman understood to favour a move to Selhurst Park despite interest from elsewhere.

TEAMtalk understands Acheampong was also under consideration for a loan switch, although Chelsea are not currently looking to include an option to buy as part of any agreement, which is an issue.

Plus, with Disasi being a loan, they could not take another player from Stamford Bridge on loan.

Other clubs, including Aston Villa and Everton, have looked at Acheampong, too.

Villa had also shown an interest in Disasi, as had West Ham, but the defender’s preference is understood to be Palace if he is to leave Chelsea on loan, and that deal is now now progressing.

Villa have held their own discussions with Chelsea over Disasi as well as Tosin Adarabioyo, who remains on their radar.

However, TEAMtalk understands Villa’s current Chelsea priority is to complete a deal for Nicolas Jackson, with the Chelsea striker still their preferred addition before the transfer window closes.

Aston Villa keen on Jackson, Tomori

With Ezri Konsa now set to join Arsenal, Villa also need to strengthen at centre-back, and another former Chelsea defender, Fikayo Tomori, now at AC Milan, is on their radar.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Villa have seen a bid for Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis turned down as they continue to assess their options at the back.

They already have their right-back cover lined up in the form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is set to arrive from West Ham.

For Palace, though, the focus is now increasingly on Disasi, with talks progressing as they look to bolster their defence after the departure of Lacroix.

Meanwhile, Palace have reportedly reached a decision on selling Adam Wharton amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Elsewhere, we can reveal that Leeds United have joined the chase for a Chelsea striker.