Crystal Palace are looking at Stade Reims ace Oumar Diakite as a striker target after Liverpool were credited with surprise interest in Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to reporter.

On Monday, it was claimed that Liverpool have been impressed by Mateta’s recent form and have set their sights on him as a potential addition to their centre-forward ranks. Mateta has notched 24 goals in 52 games for Crystal Palace since the start of last season, supposedly sparking interest from Liverpool recruitment chiefs.

Reports suggest the 2024 Paris Olympics star has walked away from contract talks with Crystal Palace. As his current deal is due to expire in June 2026, this could put Palace at risk of having to sell the 27-year-old either in January or next summer.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Palace are aware that they may soon have to sign a new striker and have put Reims’ Diakite ‘at the top of their list’.

Palace have been tracking Diakite ‘for months’ and they ‘continue to show interest’ in landing his services.

Goal add that Diakite would be a long-term option for Palace boss Oliver Glasner to develop, rather than someone who will immediately score 15 goals or more per season.

Who is Crystal Palace’s latest target?

Diakite is a 20-year-old attacker who mainly plays as a No 9 but can also operate on the left wing if needed.

He came through the ranks at ASEC Mimosas in his native Ivory Coast before joining Red Bull Salzburg in January 2022.

Diakite never made a senior appearance for Salzburg, though he did manage 12 goals and 11 assists in 35 games during a loan spell at fellow Austrian side FC Liefering.

The youngster went on to join Reims in July last year and he has registered seven goals and two assists in 36 matches for the French outfit so far. That includes Ligue 1 strikes against Rennes and Montpellier this term.

Should Palace sign the 15-cap international, then he would battle Eddie Nketiah for a starting spot at Selhurst Park. Of course, that depends on Mateta potentially leaving Palace next year.