Crystal Palace, West Ham named among suitors for Sevilla forward

The agent of Sevilla forward Munir El Haddadi has named Crystal Palace and West Ham as being interested in the 26-year-old’s services.

Munir is a four-time Morocco international who came through Barcelona’s La Masia academy. He gained promotion to their first team and went on to make 56 appearances, scoring 12 goals.

However, with the attacking talent previously available to Barca, Munir was never likely to become a regular starter. As such, he was shipped to Sevilla two years ago in a deal worth less than £1million.

Last term, the attacker scored four goals in 24 La Liga matches as Sevilla finished fourth in the table.

Despite not having the best of campaigns, Munir was wanted by multiple European sides in the summer transfer window.

That’s according to his agent, Francisco Valdivieso, who claims that Crystal Palace and West Ham were among the list of potential suitors.

“Monchi valued him at ten million euros at the beginning of the market, and in the last few days, he would have considered loaning him out with an option to buy,” Valdivieso told ABC in Spain (via Sport Witness).

“He has had many offers and interest from many teams. In Holland, both PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord have been interested in him until the last minute. Ajax were also considering him.

“That was a good option, but perhaps his long period of inactivity took its toll. In England, both Crystal Palace and West Ham showed a lot of interest until the last day of the market.

“Munir didn’t want to leave Sevilla or La Liga. In Spain, the offers he has received have not been to his liking.”

Both Palace and the Hammers opted to pursue alternative attacking targets in the end. Patrick Vieira brought in Odsonne Edouard from Celtic, while David Moyes helped to sign attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic.

Vlasic praises West Ham transformation

Croatia international Vlasic has revealed his excitement at playing alongside his new West Ham team-mates.

The former Everton man said: “I have heard a lot about professional Tomas [Soucek] and Vladimir [Coufal] are and how they have this mentality that they are always working hard and I like that because I am the same player.

“I want to work as hard as possible every day and I’m really professional.”

On Michail Antonio, who has been transformed under Moyes, Vlasic added: “Michail is a beast and what he’s done over the last year and a half is amazing.”

