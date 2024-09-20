Crystal Palace youngster Samuel Lusale appears to have confirmed his impending move to Premier League rivals Manchester United via a social media post.

Selhurst Park chiefs think very highly of the 17-year-old winger after he made a big impression coming through the ranks only for the teenage talent to reject the offer of a scholarship deal earlier this summer.

Lusale has been with the Eagles since the age of just 13 and was involved in their FA Youth Cup squad last season.

With regulations imposed by Brexit blocking English teams from signing young talent from overseas, United’s new-look hierarchy, which is driven by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and sporting director Dan Ashworth, are intent on attracting the brightest young talent from academies across the UK.

Lusale follows the likes of Chido Obi-Martin, James Overy, Silva Mexes and Camron Mpofu in joining United’s famous academy over recent months.

The attacker announced his decision to leave Palace earlier this week, telling his followers on Instagram: “My journey with Crystal Palace comes to an end and a new door opens.

“I will always remember the memories I made at Palace, and without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. But now, we move on to the next chapter.”

Lusale makes Man Utd reveal

Lusale took to Instagram again on Thursday to share a picture of himself on a TV screen beside the famous Manchester United No.7 shirt displaying his name, along with an hourglass emoji.

It’s expected that he will be officially announced by the club over the coming days, in what is being as another coup by Ashworth since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Lusale was called up by Slovakia’s Under-18 side during the recent international break and produced an eye-catching performance in a 3-2 loss to Wales, registering a goal and an assist on the eve of his 17th birthday.

After taking over as United’s sporting director in the summer, Ashworth made t very clear that building a ‘thriving’ academy would be a ‘key objective’ of his new role.

“Youth development has been a huge part of my career and I see it as a crucial element of success for any football club – but especially for Manchester United where homegrown players have such a rich history,” he told the club’s official wesbite.

“The success of our Under-18s during the 2023/24 campaign bodes well for the next generation of men’s talent coming through.

“Overall, my first impression is the scale of opportunity available to us at Manchester United as we review and refresh all areas of the club.

“This remains one of the biggest football clubs in the world, but that is not our measure of success; the focus is on getting back to being among the best on the pitch.

“It won’t happen overnight, but, together with CEO Omar [Berrada] and his new leadership team, we will not rest until we have achieved it.”

Ashworth also targets Southampton sensation, Vlahovic raid

In other United news, Ashworth is also on a mission to sign a thriving Southampton winger at the second time of asking.

According to a fresh update from Give Me Sport, Ashworth has his sights set on Southampton winger Tyler Dibling who eluded the director during his Newcastle days.

Ashworth was never able to bring the 18-year-old up to St. James’ Park, much to his dismay. But per the report, he hopes to fare better at Man Utd and an approach is expected.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are reportedly planning to gauge the interest of Dusan Vlahovic in a January move to Old Trafford, given assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is a ‘huge admirer’ and is ‘eager’ to sign him.

United have signed two central strikers over the last two summers, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both bought in bolster Ten Hag’s attack.

But recently-appointed assistant coach Van Nistelrooy is seemingly of the opinion that is not enough talent up and FootballTransfers reports states that the legendary former United attacker is ‘eager’ for his club to sign Juventus forward Vlahovic.

United are renowned for having one of the best academies in the world and they currently have a hugely exciting crop of young players.

We have picked out seven brilliant teenagers who are on the books at Old Trafford, with honourable mentions to those who just missed out on the list in Elyh Harrison, Habeeb Ogunneye and Ethan Williams.

Note: The list does include Chido Obi-Martin, who was not signed by United at the time of writing, despite the striker being regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Europe.

