CSL club ready to fund Mertens move with sale of top Arsenal target

Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang are reportedly ready to sell an Arsenal target to fund a move for Napoli star Dries Mertens.

Mertens, 32, is now in the last year of his contract with the Naples-based club and will be allowed to have discussions with other clubs in January – if his current deal is not extended by then.

Dalian Yifang, who are managed by Rafa Benitez, are widely regarded as one of the biggest clubs in the Chinese Super League and believe they could tempt the player to head east, according to a report on Calciomercato.

However, in order to sign Mertens, Dalian are likely to part company with Gunners target Yannick Carrasco in the new year.

The Belgian has already opened the door on a return to Europe this January, with the 26-year-old unhappy at recently being suspended by his CSL club for returning late from international duty.

The Gunners failed to lure Carrasco to London last January and The Sun reported that Emery tried to sign the player again in the summer, but before claiming Arsenal “are out of the running” with Dalian Yifang wanting £30million for his services.

However, it would appear that Dalian are ready to cash in on winger Carrasco, prompting Arsenal’s interest to perk up once again.

