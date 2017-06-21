Cuadradro agent responds to Arsenal’s links to Juventus star

Juan Cuadrado does not want to leave Juventus and is happy at the Italian club amid a reported bid from Arsenal, according to his agent.

Cuadrado only joined Juventus on a permanent basis less than a month ago, having spent the last two seasons in Turin on loan from Chelsea.

However, it has been widely reported that the Serie A champions are willing to sell the winger in order to make way for Douglas Costa to join from Bayern Munich.

A report suggested Arsenal saw a £17.6million bid for the Colombian rejected last month and amid claims the Gunners were readying an improved bid, Alessandro Lucci told Calciomercato: “Juan does not want to leave Juve and Juve do not want to sell him so there are no ongoing negotiations at the moment.”

Lucci also played down claims Arsenal had approached Juventus with a concrete bid, adding: “Nobody has neither contacted me nor Juventus and I am the only one in charge to talk about the future of Juan.”

Cuadrado has scored eight goals in 85 appearances for Juve since moving to the club in August 2015.