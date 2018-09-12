Cult Liverpool figure receives offer he can’t refuse with Lazio

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is ready to renege on his plan to return home to Brazil after receiving an incredible offer from current club Lazio.

Lucas was a popular figure at Anfield, where during his 10 years with the club he made close to 350 appearances and earn cult status among supporters.

But when his time with the Reds came to an end in the summer of 2017, Lucas accepted a two-year deal to join Lazio – a move he always saw as his final destination in Europe before returning home to Brazil and his first club Gremio.

However, Lucas’ move to the Italian capital has gone far better than expected and he has already been offered an extension, with his current deal not due to expire until the summer of 2019.

Furthermore, according to Il Messaggero, the 31-year-old has also been told he can play on with the club for as long as he feels able to and has also been told by club president Claudio Lotito that they’ll be a role with the Biancocelesti when he retires.

Such has been Lucas’ impact at Lazio that he has been handed the club captaincy, proving a massive hit with fans and teammates alike, as well as scoring four goals and managing seven assists in 52 appearances so far.

It’s now believed Lucas is ready to ditch his plans to return to Brazil and extend his career with Lazio, joining the likes of Ciro Immobile, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Stefan Radu and Senad Lulic as the players to recently commit to contract extensions with the club.

