Euro Paper Talk: Cunning Levy raises Tottenham bid to €45m to blow Man Utd away for top target; Celtic battle Rangers for Wolves frontman

Daniel Levy is reportedly ready to spend big to bring Jean-Clair Todibo to Tottenham

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly ready to blow Manchester United away by paying slightly over the odds to sign a top Ligue 1 centre-back, Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers are fighting over a Wolves attacker and Chelsea have been told they will have to pay €35m for a Torino defensive star – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

SPURS DETERMINED TO BEAT OUT UNITED FOR NICE ACE

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly ready to blow Manchester United out of the water and pay above the odds to sign Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo in January.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday that Spurs have actually opened talks to win the race to the highly-rated France international.

And German news outlet Dorstener Zeitung has revealed that the north London club are willing to pay a transfer fee of €45m (£38.9m) to beat United to the defender.

Todibo has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in Ligue 1 over the last two years, breaking into the French national team as a result.

Various reports over the last couple of weeks have indicated that Tottenham are considering a move for the former Barcelona man, with Ange Postecoglou making the addition of another central defender his main focus in the new year.

Romano added in his own report that Spurs are also keen to get the deal done as quickly as possible, with Postecoglou set to be hampered by a number of absentees in January and into early February.

And Dorstener Zeitung has shed even more light on Tottenham’s chase for the player, who has become ‘one of the most sought-after defenders’ in Europe.

Levy looking to make early January splash

The publication claims that Levy is willing to offer €45m (£38.9m) for the centre-back, a figure they do not think United will be willing to match.

However, German side Borussia Dortmund could throw a potential spanner in the works by also throwing their hat in the ring to land the player.

But if Postecoglou does get Todibo on board, the Frenchman will compete with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for a starting spot. But if he beats out the ill-disciplined Romero for a place in the side it would give Postecoglou one of the quickest centre-back pairings in European football.

CHELSEA STEP UP BID TO SIGN TORINO DEFENSIVE STAR

Chelsea have been told they will need at least €35m to sign Torino centre-back Alessandro Buongiorno in January, with the Serie A club’s president ‘ready’ to accept the right offer. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are at the front of the queue for Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, who can leave for €25-30m in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Erik ten Hag wants to keep veteran duo Raphael Varane and Casemiro at Manchester United in the January transfer window. (ESPN)

AC Milan are willing to meet VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy’s €17.5m release clause. (Sky Italia)

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek has completed his medical with Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of a loan move. (Florian Plettenburg)

Frosinone President Maurizio Stirpe feels Matias Soule should remain with the Gialloblu until the end of the season but admits he will ‘find a solution’ if there are requests in January. Newcastle and Crystal Palace are both keen on a move for the winger. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

CELTIC, RANGERS IN FIGHT FOR WOLVES ACE

Celtic are set to do battle with Rangers once again, this time for the signing of forward Fabio Silva from Wolves. (O Jogo)

Reported Chelsea target Viktor Gyokeres will only leave Sporting CP in the January transfer window if his €100m release clause is met. (Record)

Barcelona will be keen to do everything they can in order to tie down Bayern Munch target Ronald Araujo to a new contract, with the player himself having no desire to leave. (Diario AS)

RB Leipzig are on track to seal the signing of Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas this week. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus have decided to loan Dean Huijsen to Frosinone, rejecting RSC Anderlecht and Young Boys over options to buy. (Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid have appointed former player and Argentina international Santiago Solari as their new sporting director. (Football Espana)