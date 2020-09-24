Curtis Jones, Minamino star as Liverpool go goals crazy at Lincoln

Liverpool set up a tasty Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Arsenal after destroying Lincoln 7-2 at Sincil Bank on Thursday evening.

The Reds did not take long to open their account, with Xherdan Shaqiri serving a timely reminder of his abilities. The Swiss star curled home an unstoppable left-footed free-kick from 25 yards after just nine minutes.

Shaqiri has dropped right down Jurgen Klopp’s thinking, and he will hope the goal serves as a reminder of his talents.

However, two other men competing for similar roles in the side also underlined their credentials as the Reds went goal crazy.

The second goal arrived after just 18 minutes, Takumi Minamino curling home a fantastic effort from outside the area.

Takumi Minamino's smart finish doubled the Premier League champions' lead after the hosts were caught out at the back! ⚽🎮pic.twitter.com/OFjYFCkYLu — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 24, 2020

Jones then got in on the act to make it 3-0 on 32.

The academy star – tipped by many to be the chief beneficiary of Adam Lallana’s exit – curled home a beautiful effort after Divock Origi’s knockdown.

There's something about a young Scouser wearing the number 1⃣7⃣ for #LFC…😏 Curtis Jones' first goal was a peach! 🍑pic.twitter.com/CDfX1v40FM — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 24, 2020

Four minutes later, Jones had his second, this time seeing his fine turn and subsequent shot deflected in.

The Imps have made a bright start in League One this season, winning both their opening games.

However, the gulf in class was there for all to see when Liverpool made it 5-0 just 18 seconds into the restart.

Liverpool’s pressing was a feature of their play all night – as it has been since Jurgen Klopp took charge. Having harried Lincoln into losing the ball, Harvey Elliott saw a shot parried. That left Minamino free to steer a volley into an unguarded net.

Lincoln then created some chances of their own, giving Adrian a bit of work to do in the visitors’ goal.

But if the Imps thought Liverpool would go easy on them, they would not have welcomed the arrival of £41m man Diogo Jota off the bench for his debut with 33 minutes left.

However, it was Lincoln who did score next – and a fine strike it was. The goal was crafted down the left flank with Conor McGrandies cutting the ball back for Tayo Edun. He slipped his man and slotted a fine effort past Adrian for only his second ever senior goal.

Grujic on Liverpool scoresheet

4 – Liverpool are the first English top-flight side to score at least four times from outside the box in the same match since Manchester United beat Roma 7-1 back in April 2007 in the Champions League. Range. #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/3RSR6qQ80X — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 24, 2020

Liverpool added a sixth five minutes later with Marko Grujic getting in on the act. The Serbian – subject of some more exit speculation on Thursday – drilled a low shot into the corner from outside the area. It was his first ever goal for the Reds – some 1723 days since joining the club.

The third goal of a bonkers seven-minute spell was then scored by Lincoln’s Lewis Montsma. He rose highest to steer a fine header from a corner in off the underside of the crossbar.

Jota almost opened his Liverpool account when he worked some space and drilled a low shot just wide from 20 yards.

However, a quick break from Minamino played in Origi and he steered home the seventh on 89 minutes with a shot on the run.

That’s how it stayed as Klopp’s men eased into round four to set up an interesting tie with the Gunners.