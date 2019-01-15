Cut-price Rabiot fee has Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea on high alert

Paris Saint-Germain have named their price for Adrien Rabiot amid speculation the midfielder could snub Barcelona and move to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with Barca and the Catalan club admitted in December that they had been in contact with the player in August and this month as they aimed to wrap up a deal for the frozen-out PSG man.

Rabiot has only made three league starts under Thomas Tuchel this season and has not travelled with the rest of PSG’s squad to their warm-weather training camp in Qatar, with his relationship with his employers at breaking point.

Rabiot is out of contract at the end of the season and has refused to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions, which has infuritaed the club.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique said last month: ‘The player informed me that he would not sign a contract and that he wanted to leave the club by being free at the end of the season, at the end of his contract.

“For the player, this will have a very clear consequence – he will remain on the bench for an indefinite period. ‘It seems that the player and his representative have misled us for several months. I must add that this situation is disrespectful for both the club and the fans.”

Now, according to Paris United, PSG have slapped a €15million price tag on Rabiot and are ready to talk with potential suitors this month, rather than see him leave for free in the summer.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal are all understood to be tracking the situation with Barcelona putting an offer of €10million a year in wages, plus the same in bonuses, according to Marca.

That offer is well within reach of other clubs, and while Barca are believed to be unwilling to improve that, they are expected to step up their hunt for Rabiot this week.