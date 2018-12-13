Jose Mourinho urged observers of Manchester United to consider what they expect from his players after bemoaning their limp display against Valencia on Wednesday night.

A goal from Carlos Soler and a Phil Jones own goal handed Valencia the initiative before United gave themselves hope four minutes from time as sub Marcus Rashford headed in from close range after fellow sub Ashley Young’s cross.

However, Valencia held on for a deserved win leaving Mourinho to lick his wounds and once again consider a group of players even he acknowledges lacks the necessary depth and required quality.

Young replaced the injured Marcos Rojo after a torrid first half, while Rashford came on for summer signing Fred and Jesse Lingard was brought on for Romelu Lukaku. Mourinho was clearly unimpressed by the duo judging by this interview after the game.

Paul Pogba failed to shine after starting the last two matches on the bench, while Eric Bailly and Andreas Pereira also struggled to make an impact.

Asked if he had learned anything about his players, Mourinho retorted: “No, maybe you did. Not me.

“I didn’t learn anything from this game. Anything. Nothing that happened surprised me at all.”

It was a cutting response from Mourinho, whose squad players’ performances at the Mestalla only reinforced long-standing opinions.

The United boss confirmed that Nemanja Matic and David De Gea were the only players rested for the trip to Spain.

Plenty believe Mourinho is underachieving at Old Trafford, but the United manager was keen to stress his lack of options within the squad and claims pundits and fans need a dose of reality.

“If this match was a match to decide the group, it would be a very similar team,” Mourinho said.

“That’s the reality. So, when sometimes you analyse Manchester United and you speak about our ambitions and speak about our level, sometimes you should learn the situation a little bit better because you make certain kind of comments.”