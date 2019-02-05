D-Day for Hazard as Chelsea star sets date for huge announcement

Eden Hazard has told French television that he has made a decision on his future and that he will make an announcement on Wednesday.

French outlet LaVdn have suggested that an interview with the Chelsea playmaker will be released on Wednesday evening in which he will reveal all.

Speaking in an interview to be broadcast by RMC Sport, the Belgium star was asked about his future and said: “I know what I am going to do.

“I have made a decision.”

Belgian football expert Kristof Terreur, meanwhile, confirmed on Twitter that Chelsea are aware of what Hazard wants to do.

He said: “Eden Hazard already knows for a while what he wants. Club know what he wants too.”

The 28-year-old has made no secret of his desire to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid, although he has also claimed he could stay at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of his career.

The former Lille star is into the final 18 months of his contract with the Blues and is currently no closer to putting pen to paper on a new deal, despite reports of a £300,000-a-week offer being on the table.

Real are still seeking a replacement for club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus last summer, and have earmarked Hazard – along with PSG’s Neymar – as one of the main options to replace him.

Only recently, former Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois – now at Real – urged his old teammate to join him in Madrid, while Maurizio Sarri also admitted that his star man could leave.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!