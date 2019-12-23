Dack suffers injury in goalless derby between Blackburn and Wigan

The form book was thrown out of the window as play-off chasers Blackburn Rovers could only manage a draw against their local rivals, relegation battlers Wigan Athletic.

Tony Mowbray’s could have ended the night level with sixth-place Brentford with a win and will have been confident after winning six of their last eight games coming into the Lancashire derby.

Meanwhile, visitors to Ewood Park, Wigan have failed to win a single away game this season and only managed two victories from 23 games on the road last season.

A loss would have seen them suffer the indignity of being bottom at Christmas, but a point sees them move above Stoke City at the halfway point.

The game itself was relatively even with an even split of possession and four shots on target apiece. The hosts had 10 shots in total while the Latics registered 12.

Danny Graham hit the bar late on with a header to win all three points for Rovers but that would have been harsh on a Wigan side who put in a spirited performance.

The most concerning thing for Tony Mowbray on the night will have been what looked to be a serious knee injury to his star man Bradley Dack.

Their top scorer with nine goals, he had to be stretchered off midway through the second half as he looked in agony clutching his knee.

