Elland Road full-back Stuart Dallas has revealed that Erling Haaland showed his love for Leeds by singing ‘Marching On Together’ when the two met up last month.

The duo came head-to-head on international duty. And it was Haaland who stole the show by scoring twice as Norway thrashed Northern Ireland 5-1 at Windsor Park.

Talksport reveal that Haaland – now one of the most deadly strikers in world football – sought out Dallas at the end of the match because he wanted the Leeds star’s shirt!

Not only that, when they swapped the Borussia Dortmund star sang the Leeds anthem ‘Marching On Together’.

Dallas told the Weekend Sports Breakfast: “I’m not one for swapping shirts. I like to keep my own shirt, no matter who I play against.

“He walked behind me and asked about swapping shirts. It probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do, because we’d just been beaten 5-1 and I’m laughing on camera.

“It probably didn’t look too good. I thought he meant inside, but he shouted at me and asked to do it now.

“We did it and then he leaned into me and said, ‘Marching On Together!’

Haaland, of course, is the son of Alf-Inge. And the 20-year-old striker was actually born in West Yorkshire while his father was playing for Leeds.

Dallas continued: “It was a bit strange. I’ve known the Leeds connection with his father and it’s nice that he wanted my shirt.”

Could Haaland move to the Premier League?

The ultimate for any Leeds fan would be that Haaland followed in the footsteps of his father by pulling on the white shirt.

“What a player he is and hopefully we see him in the Premier League one day with Leeds,” added Dallas.

Haaland has five goals in five starts for Borussia Dortmund this season. It’s eight in eight when adding in his three strikes in three games for Norway.

He was asked about a possible move to England after that 5-1 win over Northern Ireland.

“First of all I’m very happy in the Bundesliga but you never know what will happen in the future,” said the former RB Leipzig frontman.

Norway boss Lars Lagerback has even claimed that Haaland can hit the heights achieved by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo later in his career.

Haaland’s response? “They are some huge words and I appreciate that.

“First of all I want to try and be the best player I can, work hard everyday and to try and enjoy my life as much as possible.”

According to German publication Sport Bild, Haaland currently has a €75m buy-out fee.

That seems almost a bargain in today’s money. It potentially opened the door for him to leave this summer but he chose to stay in Germany.

Other reports have claimed that the release clause only becomes active in 2022.