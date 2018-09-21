Dalot to be snubbed as Mourinho explains Man Utd’s improvements

Jose Mourinho has revealed why his Manchester United team have been able to brush aside their defensive frailties recently.

The United back line came under intense scrutiny after conceding three goals against both Brighton and Spurs.

However, they have responded by conceding just one goal in their last 270 minutes of competitive action, but Mourinho was in no mood to single out specific players for praise.

“I think the team as a team is resolving the defensive problems better than before,” Mourinho told reporters ahead of their game against Wolves.

“I don’t want to say was Bailly or Jones and is now Smalling or Lindelof, I think the team is more compact, more solid, the spirit, the cooperation, the empathy, the communication all of that improve in the team and good results bring confidence and I think we are improving as a team.

“I don’t want to say our improvement has the name of Chris or Victor, the team is playing better and they are part of the team that plays these matches.”

Mourinho also revealed that full-back Diogo Dalot will not start Saturday’s game.

“I want him in this process of adaption to play totally fresh, so he’s not playing tomorrow, he plays Tuesday again. I want him to play totally fresh.

“To play for Manchester United is difficult enough for a kid of 19 years old coming from another country and after an important injury and surgery I think is difficult enough, he doesn’t need to face more difficult from the accumulation of matches.

“Difficult pitch, recovered totally and Tuesday play again but he showed for the ones that don’t know him very, very well he is not a player to be here just on formation, is a player to be here for positions, he’s a very good player.”

