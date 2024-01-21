Damaging Everton exit now ‘confirmed’ after loan termination; likely replacement named as Dyche targets Brazilian winger

Everton winger Arnaut Danjuma has been heavily linked with a move to Lyon for the past week and a fresh report has claimed the switch is ‘confirmed.’

The Dutchman has already ‘agreed personal terms’ with the French club, but the move was always dependant on whether the Toffees agreed to terminate his loan from Villarreal.

As revealed by TEAMtalk, it’s thought that Sean Dyche would only be willing to part ways with Danjuma if the manager can bring in a replacement.

Due to Everton’s ongoing financial crisis, it’s likely that they could only afford to bring someone in on loan to replace him.

One potential option is Real Betis’ Luiz Henrique, who is keen on a switch to Goodison Park.

The Spanish club are willing to loan the Brazilian winger out, but only if an obligation to buy is included in the deal.

Now, according to a well-known transfer journalist, Danjuma is set to sign for Lyon until the end of the season, suggesting Everton are close to making a new addition.

Danjuma to Lyon ‘imminent’ after Moreira loan termination

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Danjuma’s move to Lyon is now ‘imminent.’

The journalist claims that this is because the Ligue 1 side have just terminated the loan deal of Diego Moreira, which was dependent on the Everton star joining them.

“Internally, the termination of Diego Moreira’s loan was conditional on the arrival of Arnaut Danjuma at Lyon,” Tavolieri wrote on X.

“The imminent arrival of the Everton winger is now confirmed.”

There was a lot of excitement about Danjuma’s arrival on Merseyside at the beginning of the season but he has featured infrequently under Dyche.

He has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this season – just four of which were starts – scoring one goal in the process.

It was also revealing that Danjuma was left on the bench in Everton’s recent 1-0 win in the FA Cup over Crystal Palace, despite fellow winger Dwight McNeil having a poor game.

Danjuma’s reported move to Lyon will leave Dyche with just Jack Harrison, McNeil and prospect Lewis Dobbin to choose from as his winger options, so it is imperative that the Toffees get a replacement.

Henrique seems to be the most likely option on that front, but other players such as Paraguay international Ramon Sosa. Almeria’s Largie Ramazani and Sunderland’s Jack Clarke have also been linked with Everton.

