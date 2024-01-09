Damaging Rangers raid takes shape as Saudi clubs plot shock move for James Tavernier

Rangers captain James Tavernier is being targeted by several Saudi clubs

Rangers star James Tavernier has emerged as a key target for a number of Saudi Pro League clubs in this month’s transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

Saudi teams have acquired some big names from European football over the past 12 months and are keen to lure the right-back to the Gulf State.

The Scotland international has spent the last nine years at Rangers after making the move from from Wigan Athletic back in 2015.

The former Newcastle United youngster has been a massive success at Ibrox and he has gone on to make over 430 appearances for the Scottish giants.

Tavernier has scored a staggering 117 goals and provided 123 assists during his time at the club to mark him out as one the best goalscoring defenders in the world.

He was awarded the captain’s armband in 2018 and remains one of the Scottish giant’s most important players.

The goalscoring full-back still has over two years to run on his current deal, but several Saudi Pro League sides are actively monitoring his situation in Glasgow.

Saudi Pro League sides are scouring teams in Europe for potential January transfer signings and multiple TEAMtalk sources have confirmed Tavernier has emerged on their radar.

Interestingly, former Rangers winger Ryan Kent – who now plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce – is also of interest to several Saudi teams, TEAMtalk understands.

As for Tavernier, it isn’t clear at this stage which specific club is chasing his signature. Although, Al Ettifaq, who are managed by former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, are likely to be part of the conversation.

The 32-year-old has been linked with moves to the English Premier League over the years, but the Scottish side have managed to keep hold of him until now.

Rangers are understandably reluctant to lose their captain as they look to continue their improvement under Philippe Clement.

However, they know that they would not be able to compete with the riches on offer from Saudi Arabia if some Tavernier’s suitors firm up their interest.

With that in mind, he is definitely a player to keep an eye on over the next few weeks, along with Kent.

