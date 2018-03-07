Arsenal stars resent Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan, claims report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are resented for the money they earn by other members of Arsenal’s squad, according to a highly-damaging report.

According to The Times, the pay disparity between new arrivals Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan and the rest of the Arsenal squad – Mesut Ozil withstanding – has “unsettled” some of the squad’s other established stars.

Arsenal have won just two of eight matches since Mkhitaryan joined from Manchester United, and two of seven since Aubameyang arrived from Borussia Dortmund.

And it’s claimed some within the group believe their two January additions ‘have yet to justify salaries that dwarf those of their team-mates’.

The pair are on weekly wages of £200,000 and £180,000 a week respectively, while Ozil penned a new deal worth £350,000 in January too.

Ozil and Mkhitaryan were also two of the three players who the Arsenal squad turned on after the defeat to Brighton.

And to compound the misery, The Times’ Matt Hughes writes: “Arsenal’s team spirit is being tested by the increasing gap in pay throughout the squad”.

Furthermore, to increase the reported growing resentment, Arsenal have also made it clear that none of the first-team players whose contracts expire in 2018 or 2019 will have their wages increased.

That means the likes of Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and Nacho Monreal “will not be elevated into the top pay bracket” and could reportedly seek to move on this summer.

