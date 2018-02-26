Damaging report claims Man Utd officials regret Alexis Sanchez deal

Manchester United’s money men already regret the January signing of Alexis Sanchez and feel they are not yet getting value for money from the player, according to a report.

United secured the signing of the Chilean from Arsenal last month in a deal that makes him the Premier League’s highest-paid player on a reported £500,000 a week.

However, Sanchez has struggled to find his best form since moving to Old Trafford and one goal in seven appearances represents a disappointing return so far.

Graeme Souness was critical of Sanchez following United’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday, accusing him of ‘going missing’ and now a report has gone one step further by suggesting the senior figures at the club regret striking the deal.

That’s according to Spanish publication El Pais who have suggested that United executives believe they errored by moving to sign Sanchez in January and the deal may have been done to satisfy Jose Mourinho.

The paper claims the officials, in London at the time to expressed ‘regret’ over the signing of Sanchez during a dinner party in London. Club officials were in the capital to participate in the auction of Premier League television rights, feel they have paid over the odds for the player and would have got a better deal had they waited until the summer.

Furthermore, they are said to not be happy at paying him such lofty wages, nor Mourinho’s decision to sacrifice Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was allowed to move in the opposite direction.

United also paid the player a huge signing-on fee, while agents’ fees are also said to have made the capture of the player an eight-figure lay-off for the club. Had they waited until the summer, it is claimed, they feel they could have signed Sanchez for far less and perhaps not had to sacrifice Mkhitaryan in the process.

It’s also claimed Sanchez’s arrival broke the strict wage structure the club had previously stuck to rigidly and fear the player’s £500,000 a week salary could cause tension within the dressing room.

And finally, it’s suggested the club officials also feel Mourinho’s transfer market strategy is far too much about the short-term and want Sanchez to start delivering quickly to avoid further question marks being raised over the player.

It’s of course worth pointing out that nothing official has come from the club and the noises Mourinho makes suggest he is happy with the player’s contribution so far.