Damning report names only summer transfer of five on Lampard wish list

Left-back Ben Chilwell was the only player former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard wanted from the cohort of summer arrivals, according to a report.

The Blues sacked Lampard on Monday after a poor run of Premier League results in recent months.

What’s more, Chelsea quickly installed former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel in his place. The German took charge of his first training session on Tuesday night.

Tuchel has the chance to bring the best out of the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, who have so far failed to reach their previous heights since their big-money arrivals.

According to The Athletic, however, the fact that Lampard did not want to sign the pair may have proved a mitigating factor.

Indeed, the report says that the 42-year-old actually wanted to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Arsenal striker faced lengthy speculation about his future in the previous window, but signed a new deal in September.

Elsewhere, Chelsea also brought in Thiago Silva on a free transfer to bolster their defence. However, Lampard wanted Burnley’s James Tarkowski to fill that role.

The ex-Blues boss also believed that Declan Rice would be a solid recruit to protect his defence. The Chelsea hierarchy reportedly became frustrated at Lampard for his insistence over a deal for the West Ham midfielder.

Chelsea let Rice go at the age of 14 and so bosses did not see his high-brow fee as a wise investment.

As such, left-back Chilwell remained the only player that Lampard had on his wish list and actually signed.

The England international has improved the left side of the Blues’ defence, as well as adding attacking impetus.

Tuchel thanks Lampard for legacy

Speaking in his first interview as the new manager, Tuchel thanked his predecessor for setting up a “legacy” at Chelsea.

He said: “I would like to thank Chelsea for their confidence in me and my staff.

“We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea.

“At the same time I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football.”

Read more…