Manchester United are regarded as much more likely to move for Karim Adeyemi than Liverpool, TEAMtalk can confirm, with Newcastle also considering a move for the Germany winger amid a claim Borussia Dortmund will struggle to resist a big-money offer.

The 22-year-old forward has been in great form so far this season, rediscovering his shooting boots after a somewhat difficult campaign last time and having already played a role in four goals (two goals and two assists) in four games for Borussia Dortmund so far.

While he has become one of the first names on BVB boss Nuri Sahin’s teamsheet this season, Adeyemi has already been touted for a blockbuster move in 2025 with three Premier League sides considering their next move.

To that end, Fichajes reports that with his future described as ‘increasingly uncertain’, and with Dortmund aware it will be difficult to prevent a big-money transfer going through, Premier League heavyweights Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester United are all said to be considering approaches to sign the 64-goal winger.

Their report claims all three sides are willing to fight for Adeyemi‘s signature with the four-times capped Germany international also open to the possibility of moving to the Premier League to further his career.

And while no price is put on what a potential deal would cost, TEAMtalk can confirm that the player is indeed among a number of targets under surveillance by ambitious United sporting director Dan Ashworth as he plots the next phase of his bid to upgrade the Red Devils’ squad.

Interest from Newcastle United can also be described as genuine at this stage, and while Liverpool have also been historically mentioned as suitors, it is understood he is not currently on their list of prospective targets.

How much would Adeyemi cost and what has the player said?

Capable of playing off either wing or through the middle, it is easy to see why clubs have taken interest in Adeyemi after his explosive start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Having seen a summer move to Juventus break down – the Italians held talks over a prospective €50m (£42.1m, $56m) deal but were unable to agree a fee – Sahin has managed to get the best out of the former Red Bull Salzburg attacker to devastating affect, and he has become the heartbeat of a side who so far this season have claimed two wins and a draw from their three Bundesliga matches played.

As a result, that asking price is likely to have climbed off the back of the player’s excellent form.

And with his contract at the Westfalenstadion not due to expire until 2027, they are under no pressure to sell for anything less than what they would feel reflects his current market value.

Nonetheless, Dortmund have showed countless times over the years that they are open to the sales of their top stars if the price is right and a sizeable offer could twist their arm should one arrive either in January or the summer windows.

To that end, he very much ticks the box in what INEOS want from prospective targets: young, upcoming talents with a high-ceiling who can only get better while at the club.

Adeyemi, for his part, is very much focused on the here and now with Dortmund and knows he still has further improvements to make to his game.

“To be honest, this is the first good game for Dortmund this season, where I can say that I have achieved something and that is not enough for me,” he told Dortmund’s YouTube channel after Friday night’s 4-2 win over Heidenheim.

“I know what it’s like to have another bad game after a good one. That’s why I try not to have such a small descent again, but to keep moving upwards, to always play good games. After 10 games, if I’ve played almost every game like this, then you can praise me, but after one it’s difficult for me.”

Adeyemi might not be the only Bundesliga star moving to Old Trafford in 2025 with reports on Tuesday also linking the Red Devils with a move for Leon Goretzka after the Bayern Munich midfielder was left disasppointed by his recent omission from their matchday squad.

The experienced Germany midfielder is on a sizeable wage at the Allianz Arena, but with under two years left on his deal and with the player slipping down the pecking order under Vincent Kompany, it’s revealed his signing is an opportunity United could well look into when the winter window opens for business.

Elsewhere, it’s been revealed that former United forward Anthony Martial is also on the cusp of finally fixing himself up with a new club.

The Frenchman has been without a team since his departure at Old Trafford at the end of last season; somewhat surprising despite the forward’s debatable injury record that dogged his spell at United.

However, a much-needed fresh chapter is about to be written for the 28-year-old, as he closes on a surprise free-transfer move that will make him his new side’s best-paid player of all time.

How does Adeyemi compare to Antony?

With Ashworth on the lookout for upgrades at Old Trafford, it’s little surprise to see Adeyemi being linked and especially amid the disappointing form of Brazil winger, Antony, since his £85m arrival in 2022.

Antony and Adeyemi both struggled to produce their best form in the 2023/24 season and were criticised for their lack of end product.

United’s No 21 registered just one goal and one assist in 29 Premier League appearances, averaging a direct goal contribution every 661.5 minutes.

Despite struggling with injury problems, Adeyemi had a slightly better record as he registered three goals and one assist in 21 Bundesliga appearances. He averaged a goal contribution every 227.7 minutes.

In other competitions, Antony got two goals and one assist in the FA Cup while Adeyemi registered two goals and one assist in the Champions League.

Adeyemi has also made a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign with two goals and two assists in four appearances but Antony is yet to start a game for United this season.

“My self-confidence,” he said when asked about his recent form. “I got a lot of it in the [Germany] U21s and showed what I can do. So I have no need to hide. It’s all about self-confidence for me.”