Dan James takes measures to force move as Leeds refuse to raise bid

Leeds United have informed Swansea their £5m offer plus add-ons for Dan James will not be raised on deadline day – but the winger has now taken matters into his own hands.

The speedy winger started, and scored, on Tuesday evening as the Swans played out a 3-3 draw with Birmingham at the Liberty Stadium – but his appearance in the side has not, as some suggested, ended Leeds’ chances of signing the star.

According to reports, the two clubs remains some distance apart over how the fee will be paid. Although the two sides have agreed the fee for the winger could be as high as £10million with various add-ons, we understand Leeds want a smaller down payment with a significant chunk in add-ons. Swansea want the cash and want more up front.

It’s reported Leeds have offered £5m up front with a further £5million depending on his success – a chunk of which would be paid in the summer should United secure promotion back to the Premier League.

However, Swansea are looking for nearer £6.5m now, with a smaller portion of the potential fee paid in add-ons.

According to the Daily Mirror, James has now taken matters into his own hands and met with Swansea chiefs to inform them he wants to join Leeds. In addition, the winger has also told the club he has no intention of signing a new and improved contract with the club, with his deal at the Liberty due to expire in the summer of 2020.

Talks between the sides is thought to be continuing on Wednesday and Leeds will hope for a breakthrough before the close of the transfer deadline on 11pm Thursday. As it stands, the player is Bielsa and director of football Victor Orta’s top transfer priority – and it looks like a strong case of who might blink first.

