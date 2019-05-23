Dan James’ £15m switch from Swansea to Manchester United will be put on the backburner for the time being after the Wales winger’s father suddenly died.

United appear to have won the race to sign the in-demand 21-year-old from the Swans after reaching an agreement over a £15m deal – which we understand was a few million more than the next biggest approach.

There was other interest in the speedy winger, who almost joined Leeds in January,with Everton and Newcastle United interested, as well as Brighton, who have just appointed James’ boss at Swansea, Graham Potter.

However, the player has already given United his word he will sign for them and he looked poised to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer first signing as United boss.

But according to the Daily Mail, that move has now been put on hold after the unexpected death of his dad.

United have responded by telling the player they will give him time and space to grieve his family’s tragic loss and that the formalities of the transfer can be finalised when he is ready.

The 60-year-old had been suffering with an illness but family members had not expected him to pass away so suddenly.

James notched up four goals and seven assists in an impressive breakthrough season for Swansea in the Championship, and while his move to Elland Road was blocked, John Hartson believes it’s only fair the Swans grant him his switch to Old Trafford.

“In recent years, Swansea have sold a complete team,” Hartson told the Daily Mirror. “Influential players like ­Lukasz Fabianski, Federico ­Fernandez, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wilfried Bony have all gone.

“If they are offered in excess of £20million for Daniel, then it’s difficult to turn down. It would also be hard to deny the boy the ­opportunity of playing for a ­Manchester United.

“He was very close to going to Leeds on the final day of the January transfer window for £10m.

“But I believe Swansea pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute because they thought, at that price, it was a steal.

“The transfer was almost over the line. I believe his parents were at Elland Road with the lad, but Swansea then told Leeds the deal was off.

“It wasn’t very nice for Daniel because he had probably pinned his hopes on joining Leeds, who then looked like they were on their way to the Premier League.”

