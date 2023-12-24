Danger for Leeds Utd as Brighton target Farke’s goal-hungry winger as Mitoma replacement

Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville is being monitored by Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, according to reports.

Plenty of players left Leeds for top-flight clubs following their relegation at the end of last season, but Summerville was one that stuck around – for now. In his case, it has been beneficial; he is enjoying the best season of his blossoming career so far.

Summerville has scored 11 goals from his first 20 appearances in the Championship, also providing six assists. His haul has included braces against Norwich City and Huddersfield Town.

Most recently, the Dutchman converted a penalty in Leeds’ statement 4-0 win over promotion rivals Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Now, as the January transfer window approaches, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Summerville has caught the attention of Brighton.

The Seagulls have supposedly identified Summerville as someone who could be capable of taking over from Kaoru Mitoma if they end up selling the highly-rated Japan international.

As TEAMtalk anticipated, Mitoma signed a new contract with Brighton in October (until 2027), but his form last season earned him a place on the radars of several major European clubs.

Brighton could turn a major profit by eventually cashing in on the 26-year-old. They have not got to the position they are currently in, though, without having succession plans in place for the players they move on.

Therefore, they will be drafting up a shortlist of potential replacements for Mitoma, even if they do not intend to let go of him immediately.

Summerville appears to be under consideration now, having previously played 34 times in the Premier League for Leeds.

Still only 22 years of age, Summerville is under contract at Elland Road until the end of the 2025-26 season.

As Nixon explains, Leeds are unlikely to let him go in January, unless tempted with a huge fee. In the summer, though, the situation will depend on what league they are in.

If Leeds earn an instant return to the Premier League, it would strengthen their chances of keeping Summerville. Should they stay in the Championship for a second season, they might have to cash in on him.

A substantial profit should be due to them, since they are believed to have only paid somewhere around £1.25m to take Summerville from Feyenoord’s academy back in 2020 and managed to reject a £20m bid from Burnley for him this summer.

For the time being, his priority will remain to continue his progress in West Yorkshire.

How do Mitoma and Summerville compare?

Mitoma and Summerville are both right-footed wingers. The former spends his game time almost exclusively on the left flank, whereas the latter features on either wing (so could even complement the man he is being tipped to replace).

In last season’s Premier League, Mitoma scored seven goals and assisted six more from 33 appearances. Meanwhile, Summerville scored four goals and set up two from 28 appearances.

There is little doubt that Mitoma was the more eye-catching player, but he was featuring in a more successful team and is more experienced anyway.

This season, he has only scored three times so far from 17 top-flight appearances, but five assists have added to his output in a reminder of his quality.

It was not too long ago that he was an unknown to the Premier League, though. Summerville would be hoping to develop in a similar way on the South Coast if he was to end up at the Amex Stadium.

Indeed, Mitoma and Summerville both remain appealing to clubs other than their respective current employers. It will be interesting to see how high each of them can aim in their careers.

