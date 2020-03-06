Africa’s richest man told price tag on Kroenke’s Arsenal

Bob Ratcliffe believes every Premier League club is for sale and claims Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote will have to pay £2billion to take over at Arsenal.

Ratcliffe, who is head of the football division of Ineos, who in turn own Nice football club, was speaking at the Financial Times’ Business of Football Summit on Thursday.

The brother of British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has been linked with potential takeover of Chelsea previously, claimed the takeover of a ‘top six’ club would cost at least £2billion.

“They’re all for sale,” said Bob Ratcliffe. While he claimed a move for a lower team in the Premier League would cost between £150million and £350million.

His comments will have made interesting reading for Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, who has previously stated his desire to buy Stan Kroenke’s Arsenal shareholding.

Dangote, whose net is believed to be around $10billion, is head of the Dangote Group, which has interests in commodities in Nigeria.

The 62-year-old has admitted his desire to buy the north London club in the past and Football.London claim he he reiterated his intentions in January.

“It is a team that yes I would like to buy some day, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on.

“I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe some time in 2021 we can.

“I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects, because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.”

US investor Kroenke bought the 30% stake held by the Russian Alisher Usmanov for £550million in August 2018 to become sole shareholder of the London club.