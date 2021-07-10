Recent Arsenal exit divulges fresh plan to make life ‘difficult’ for new coach

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos says that he wants to earn a role under Carlo Ancelotti following his return from Arsenal.

The Spaniard spent a successful two-year loan spell with the Gunners under Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta. However, he now has the challenge of impressing a third manager in three years after moving back to Madrid. Indeed, Ancelotti has also come back to the Spanish capital after his shock Everton exit.

For now, Ceballos will form part of Spain’s squad for the Olympics in Tokyo.

While he has therefore not had much contact with Madrid bosses since his return, he hopes to make an impression as the new season nears.

“I really want to win at Real Madrid, I’ll fight to stay here,” the 24-year-old told AS.

“The experience with Arsenal in the Premier League made me stronger, now it’s time to win at Real Madrid.

“It’s clear, I would like to play at Real Madrid. But I have to know what the coach wants and there have to be objectives. But my intention is to play the coming year at Real Madrid.”

Ceballos added that he an idea of how he can fit in under Ancelotti but admitted he must earn his place.

“With the arrival of Ancelotti, the span of a midfielder is wide, because he plays 4-3-3 and at times with one of the wingers coming inside,” he added.

“It is going to depend on my return, of the state of form I am in and the chat that we have. From there, what I am very clear about is I want to play and I have to earn it on the pitch to make it difficult for the coach.”

Nevertheless, after making 49 Premier League appearances and 77 overall for Arsenal, he has proved that he can adapt to English football.

As a result, he left the door open over a return to the English top flight.

Ceballos hints at Premier League transfer

“Yes, I do not rule it out,” he added.

“It’s a league that I like, people who really like football would be motivated to play there. If you don’t get to play there you can regret it.”

Ceballos will join fellow Arsenal loanee Martin Odegaard back at Madrid.