Dani Ceballos claims he was misquoted over wanting Arsenal move

Dani Ceballos “fully intends” to return to Real Madrid once his loan spell at Arsenal is over – and says quotes claiming he wanted a permanent move to the north London outfit have been misunderstood.

The Gunners loan recruit arrived in July from the Bernabeu on a 12-month deal and he has endured a mixed start to his career in the Premier League.

But the player has won plenty of admirers with his ability and hopes over a permanent summer 2020 transfer to the Gunners were raised earlier in the week when the Spaniard was quoted as saying he is “where I want to be”.

“I am now at Arsenal and I feel very good,” he told Marca. “I was clear that I wanted to leave. I have been successful leaving Madrid. Right now I am where I want to be and I am very happy.

“My idea was to go out, play and enjoy football. In the previous two years I had not done so.”

However, Ceballos has now gone on to explain that quitting Real Madrid permanently is the last thing on his mind and the 23-year-old believes he can use his time with Arsenal to help establish himself as a future regular in the Bernabeu midfield.

Asked about not enjoying his time at Real, Ceballos clarified to Radio MARCA: “My words were misunderstood. [What I meant to say, was] When I do not play, I don’t enjoy myself.

“I have learnt a lot in these two years at Real Madrid, but now I am enjoying [my football].

“I knew that it was an important year, the coach [for Spain, Robert Moreno] has doubts and the one who doesn’t play isn’t going to be called up; it was a good time to go out on loan.

“With [Unai] Emery’s confidence, I may have a chance of going to the Euros.”

Ceballos was then asked to make clear whether he saw a future at Real Madrid and he continued: “I never thought of leaving permanently. My goal is to succeed at Real Madrid. I’m going to fight to fulfil my dream.

“A player is not happy if he doesn’t play, but when he feels important and does, then he is happy.

“Obviously I have been at Real Madrid, I have learnt from the best and I have won trophies, but it is easier when you play matches. I’m happy and I feel important [at Arsenal], with room for improvement to play at the Euros next year.”

