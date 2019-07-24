Zinedine Zidane has seemingly cleared Arsenal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos – despite Los Blancos confirming the worst possible injury news for Marco Asensio.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Gunners were on the brink of announcing the capture of the 22-year-old midfielder on a season-long loan deal, having agreed the finer details of the move with both player and the LaLiga giants.

But those hopes could have suffered a serious blow after Asensio was stretchered off during Tuesday’s clash against the Gunners, leaving Zidane fearing the worst and Gunners boss Unai Emery ruing the potential end of their hopes of landing Ceballos.

But despite confirming Asensio has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and now faces the best part of the 2019/20 season on the sidelines, Zidane has suggested the loan switch for Ceballos will be going ahead, telling the press: “It hasn’t been done yet, the club is in it, we’ll see in the next few days.”

Ceballos has reportedly been in London this Wednesday to complete his medical with the Gunners ahead of a summer switch.

Ceballos joined Madrid from Betis for €16m in 2017 but has started just 17 times in La Liga and just twice in the Champions League – but he could yet play a more prominent role this season if it proves Asensio has indeed suffered a serious injury.

One player Emery was also keen to discuss was defender Laurent Koscielny, who now appears certain to have played his last game for the Gunners after his refusal to go on tour to America.

“When he decided not to come here with us on tour, the solution is now only for the club and him.

“He decided to be out. I respect him but I have a responsibility, he has a responsibility, and the club have their responsibility.

“Now it’s an issue only for the club and him. My idea is to continue with the players we are working with, and the players that want to be here.”

Emery, meanwhile, has also called for realism from supporters in the transfer market this summer and has conceded it’s highly unlikely the Gunners will challenge for the Premier League title.

