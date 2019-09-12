Dani Ceballos in utter bewilderment at quality of Liverpool

Arsenal new boy Dani Ceballos has admitted that facing Liverpool last month left him feeling overwhelmed at just how good Jurgen Klopp’s side were.

The Spaniard has caught the eye since signing for Arsenal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, with even Jose Mourinho affording the Gunners some praise for their summer dealings.

However, Ceballos – who earlier this week was said to have two reasons why he didn’t want to make his move to north London a permanent one – came something of a cropper against Liverpool, lasting just over an hour before being replaced by Lucas Torreira.

And the Spaniard admits he was blown away by the quality of Liverpool’s press.

“I’ve never seen anything like what I saw at Anfield; I haven’t seen a team that plays better, that presses like them, the way the fans carry them along,” he told The Guardian.

“They take the air from you. You spend so much time defending and when you want to do something with the ball, when you want to breathe, they’re back on top of you. They’re very well-drilled.”

When asked if that is something Arsenal can emulate them, Ceballos replied: “We can’t compare it at the moment.

“We’re working on some similar things but Jurgen Klopp arrived at Liverpool in 2015. Unai came last season. Arsenal finished a point short of the Champions League and a small step from winning the Europa League; his arrival will be positive.

“In a few years Arsenal will be in the top ten teams globally, competing for everything.”

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!