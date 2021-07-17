Manager urges ‘be careful’ after watching Chelsea star make loan debut

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says that he and his staff must operate caution with how they use Billy Gilmour in the early stages of his loan spell from Chelsea.

The Scotland international made his debut on Friday in a pre-season friendly against King’s Lynn. He played the first 45 minutes of the tie, recovering after some of his early passes went astray. Indeed, he then found Bali Mumba and new Canaries signing Milot Rashica as the half progressed.

His arrival could come as something as a coup for newly-promoted Norwich.

Gilmour, 20, may have limited Premier League experience, but he is a fully-fledged international and starred at Euro 2020 earlier this summer.

Speaking to the Eastern Daily Press after Friday’s game, Farke insisted that Gilmour has a long way to go.

“We are happy to have him but we have to be realistic,” the manager said.

“We don’t want to praise him too much or put too much pressure on him. He had a great game for his national team and is part of a big team at Chelsea but we have to be a bit careful.

“He is a great character, he only arrived on Thursday after some more days off for the Euros. We did some tests and his first training session was with the team on Friday morning.

“I wouldn’t do that with a 37-year-old but with a young player you can throw them into the cold water. He proved he could swim. ”

Norwich play Lincoln and Huddersfield Town later this month as they step up preparations for their Premier League return.

The Canaries will be hoping to go one better than their previous promotion, when they faced relegation after only one season.

Farke will hope striker Rashica – who contributed to 46 goals in 100 games at previous employers Werder Bremen – can impress.

Gilmour will undoubtedly also help, but Farke insists that he must grow into Norwich’s style.

“Let’s not talk too much,” Farke added. “Let’s bring him on the pitch and let him show what he can do.

“He did that in this game. He showed some glimpses, some nice passes.

“Of course, he has to adapt to us, how to press, when to press, and that will come. We have a few days to prepare.”

Gilmour is one of several exciting youngsters to have come through Chelsea’s academy. While he looks set to get his chance at Chelsea further down the line, as it stands, three academy stars are at risk of leaving.