Daniel Farke believes Newcastle added some “top class” players in the January transfer window after watching his Norwich side draw at St James’ Park.

Farke was left disappointed as the Canaries squandered some fantastic opportunities to take all three points, but had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 0-0 draw.

Three players made their Premier League debuts for Newcastle on Saturday, and Farke thinks Steve Bruce has got himself a couple of gems in the winter window, having added Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb to his ranks.

“You can’t compare the two clubs in terms of the quality they are able to bring in the window,” he said after the result on Tyneside.

“Players like Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb I know from Germany, they are top class players.

“We are a self-funded club who have spent barely £1million, so you can’t really compare us.

“We try our best and work with our tools.”

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce has defended Newcastle’s failed attempt to spend £35million in another midfielder rather than buy a striker in a bid to find a solution to their lack of goals.

As the January transfer window drew to a close, Bruce revealed the Magpies had missed out on their number one target – understood to be Lille’s Boubakary Soumare – after making an offer which came close to the club-record £40million they invested in Brazilian frontman Joelinton last summer.

Given that the former Hoffenheim striker, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto have scored just a single Premier League goal between them this season, that left some onlookers scratching their heads.

However Bruce, who did attempt to land Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud on loan, said: “There wasn’t a striker to be had at that sort of money, and that’s the top and bottom of it.” Read more…