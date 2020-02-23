Farke slams ‘soft’ Norwich display but refuses to throw the towel in

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke admitted that his side were “soft and scared” as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Wolves on Sunday.

Having started as the brighter of the two sides at Molineux, the Canaries’ good work unravelled when Diogo Jota spun in the box and fired the ball through Tim Krul’s legs and in.

From there, Norwich’s resistance was broken and Jota made it 2-0 – alongside notching his fifth goal in two matches – with his second effort before half time.

Jota could have had a third but after his shot hit the post, it was Raul Jimenez who gobbled up the rebound to add misery to the visitors’ afternoon.

Farke said after the match: “We started this game well and were on the front foot for 20 minutes, but I wasn’t happy with our physicality in the final third.

“When you are that dominant at the start of a game, you create so many good situations, you have to reward yourself with scoring a goal.

“But we lost too many offensive duels, and we got our lesson when it went 1-0, more or less with the first time they were in our half.”

Despite Norwich remaining seven points adrift of safety and without a goal from open play in 562 minutes, Farke insists he is “not closing the book on this season”.

But he needs more from this players, adding: “You have to give your life with each and every duel and I got the feeling that sometimes we were a bit soft and scared.

“We need to be greedy to win the duel, and unbelievably sharp. You need to be convinced and not scared. I think we lacked that and I’m disappointed with that fact.”

Norwich’s next game sees them face Leicester at Carrow Road on Friday.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, meanwhile, was delighted with how his side controlled proceedings.

However, he had some words of advice for Jota as he continued his hot streak of form.

