Farke hits out at ‘stupid’ Norwich performance after double red cards

Daniel Farke said that Norwich “walked into the trap” set by Burnley as they lost their last home Premier League game after having two men sent off.

Both Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic were sent off for Norwich, who are already relegated and guaranteed to finish bottom, in the first half. That made competing with Burnley an uphill struggle – and things went from bad to worse when Chris Wood’s opener was followed up by an own goal from Ben Godfrey.

It was a miserable day at the office for Norwich, who would have been hoping to go out on a high note in their last game at Carrow Road in the top flight. And Farke accepted that there were no excuses for the manner of their performance.

“We started exactly like we wanted to – on the front foot. We wanted to make it our game,” Farke told Sky Sports.

“We know about the physicality and strength they have. We brought the game into their half and created chances. Nick Pope made one or two brilliant saves.

“Burnley reacted in their expected ways. They are such an experienced and established Premier League team. They realised they had problems and needed to disrupt the rhythm and provoke.

“We walked into the trap and two red cards. Naive, inexperienced, stupid – all the words are right. It’s not acceptable. It’s not possible to win points with eight players.

“We are sitting on position 20. We finished with eight players. You won’t hear any excuse blaming the referee. My players walked into the trap.”

