Norwich head coach Daniel Farke revealed that he slammed striker Christos Tzolis following his Carabao Cup penalty miss against Liverpool.

The Canaries looked like they would be in for another tough evening against the Reds early on on Tuesday. After the recent 3-0 loss to Jurgen Klopp’s men at Carrow Road, Takumi Minamino put Liverpool ahead after four minutes.

But the Canaries grew into the game and could have levelled the scores going into half time.

Liverpool debutant Conor Bradley fouled Dimitris Giannoulis in the box, leading to a penalty. After a debate with Adam Idah, though, Greek forward Tzolis took responsibility.

However, the 19-year-old missed, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saving the effort.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Farke revealed Tzolis paid the price in a chat with his manager for assuming responsibility for the spot-kick.

“It’s not important I don’t want to speak about this topic,” the German manager said. “He has apologised so it is okay.

“When you choose to work with young players, [you] accept there are mistakes. Believe me after our conversation it will never happen again.

“No, he was not [the taker] on the paper. It was a big mistake. Listen young guy, he helped create it, unbelievable emotion and excited this is what happens. Young players, they take the wrong decisions.”

The miss proved costly for Norwich, as Divock Origi made it 2-0 to Liverpool five minutes after half time.

Minamino then added his second to wrap up the away side’s progression into the next round.

Farke annoyed at Norwich’s Tzolis

“I’m a bit annoyed. None of my other players were aware he should take penalties again. I love this guy, he will be an important player for us in the future,” Farke added.

“In general, he had a really good performance but, believe me, in the dressing room it is clear that this never happens again and he has done the mistake once.

“Believe me, we will make sure he will never do such mistake again.”

Norwich’s focus now returns to the Premier League, where they have yet to pick up a point from five games.

Furthermore, they have only scored twice while conceding 14 times.

