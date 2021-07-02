Levy gives Nuno message over Harry Kane as Man City murmurs continue

Nuno Espirito Santo has reportedly already received guarantees from Daniel Levy that Tottenham Hotspur will not sell Harry Kane this summer – although he does have a price.

Tottenham finally concluded their search for a new head coach recently as Nuno came back into contention for the job. He was crossed off the shortlist initially, but after facing disappointment in their attempts to lure other targets, Spurs reconsidered. Now, the former Wolves boss begins a two-year tenure.

He has his work cut out for him, as he must steer a side that finished seventh last season up the table. Doing so will require reinforcements throughout the squad, but the priority is the retention of their most important player: Kane.

The England captain is keen to consider his options as he looks to win the trophies that his ability deserves. Unlikely to do so at Tottenham, he has become a target for the likes of Manchester City in particular. Manchester United and Chelsea have also been mentioned as potential suitors, although that talk has gone a little quiet during Euro 2020.

Even so, now he is back among the goals for his country, Kane’s future at club level will come under the spotlight even more in the coming weeks.

New boss Nuno will be keen to build a team around him and according to the Daily Mail, chairman Levy has promised him that he will not sell Kane this summer.

However, there is a catch, as a bid of more than £150m could lead to a reconsideration of their stance.

But as things stand, Man City have only reached around £100m in terms of an offer. Therefore, Levy has told Nuno to plan for next season as if Kane will still be part of his team.

City may still come back in with a bigger bid and they would be Kane’s preferred destination. However, Levy will maintain a stubborn stance as Tottenham try to keep their key player.

There are still three years remaining on Kane’s contract and at the age of 27, he is at his peak. Therefore, Spurs are under no pressure to sell for a fee below what they are asking for.

Grealish makes huge Kane claim

Another player to be heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer is Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish.

Currently on duty with England at the Euros alongside Kane, his international teammate – who may yet end up as his club teammate too if they both move – has poured praise on him.

“It is obviously good to get your first goal at a tournament, especially when all you lot would not shut up about it,” Grealish told Sky Sports News.

“It is obviously good. To get his first one, he will be buzzing but no one in there would ever doubt H. He is the best player I have ever played with.

“He is unbelievable – he is an unbelievable professional on and off the pitch.

“When you see him around the place, this is why he is England captain. The thing that sticks out is that he is not just a goalscorer.

“There are players from the past who just scored goals, goals, goals. In my opinion he will break the Premier League one and the England one but he is not just a goalscorer. He is unbelievable.

“Like when he drops deep and finds passes and puts it through people’s legs.

“He is obviously unbelievable and I am buzzing for him that he has obviously got the first goal and hopefully for all of us there are many more to come.”

