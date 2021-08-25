Daniel Levy wins the war as Harry Kane officially confirms Tottenham stay

Harry Kane has moved to end speculation that he could quit Tottenham this summer in a blockbuster move to Manchester City after confirming he intends to stay in north London this season.

Spurs have begun the season in style after notching successive 1-0 victories to claim maximum points. They have had to make do without Kane in large part. Amid persistent links with City, Kane featured only briefly in a cameo versus Wolves on Sunday.

Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy has stood firm in his desire to retain Kane. Indeed, in the face of his £150m asking price, City have reportedly tried all manner of offers.

Indeed, City have seen multiple efforts to persuade Levy to sell Kane fail. These range from a straight £100m bid to a plethora of raised offers, which include a chance to sign some unwanted City stars.

Earlier this week, the Daily Telegraph claimed City will launch one final attempt to twist Levy’s arm over Kane this week. And should that fail, they seemingly already have another target in mind.

And with time now running out, it was reported on Tuesday that Spurs believe they are ‘winning the battle’ to keep their star striker.

Now Levy has indeed won that war, proving again he’s a master of getting what he wants in the transfer market.

And in persuading Kane to stay, it might just be his biggest victory yet.

Confirming his intentions to stay put, Kane released a statement.

In a post on Twitter, Kane said: “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”

Neville wants Man Utd to buy Kane

Pundit Gary Neville has urged Manchester United, meanwhile, to make a late play for Kane.

He believes that getting rid of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James and Juan Mata would pave the way for Kane’s arrival.

Asked if he feels the arrivals of Sancho and Varane will be enough for United to win the title, Neville said on Sky Sports: “My gut feeling is no – they won’t have the same impact on Manchester United as Van Dijk and Alisson [at Liverpool] to get them up to 90-95 points they will need to win the league the league. I think they will still be short.

“Chelsea we’ve seen what they’ve done with [Romelu] Lukaku. We’ve seen that Van Dijk has come back for Liverpool, we know Manchester City are in for [Jack] Grealish and Kane. If they get Kane I think there’s a massive problem for United.

“I’m struggling to understand why Manchester United aren’t going that extra step this transfer window.

Sancho’s £70 million was last year’s money. And I think with regards to Manchester United, they’ve always gone after the best player in the Premier League, the best English player, the best British player historically.

“Why is Martial, James, Lingard… you’re talking about potentially offloading a lot of wages there, potentially getting some transfer fees in.

“Why are they not going in for Harry Kane this week?”

