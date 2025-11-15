Colombian star ready to join Man Utd or Real Madrid in January – ‘A dream’

Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz has revealed that his ‘dream’ is to play for Manchester United or Real Madrid, but TEAMtalk believes that a move to Old Trafford or the Santiago Bernabeu is unlikely.

Munoz has been a revelation for Crystal Palace since his move to Selhurst Park from Genk in January 2024. The Colombia international signed a contract with the Premier League club until 2027, with an option for a further year, and he extended it in April 2025 until the summer of 2028 with Palace having a one-year option.

The 29-year-old is at the top of his game at the moment and has demonstrated his ability to play as a right-back or as a right wing-back.

Praised by Palace chairman Steve Parish for his “ability, athleticism and tenacity” when he first joined the London outfit, Munoz has scored eight goals and given 14 assists in 81 appearances for the Eagles so far in his career.

Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in Munoz, according to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, with Palace said to be looking for least €30million (£26.4m / $34.7m) for the Colombian star.

According to Football Insider, the Eagles, who won the FA Cup last season, do not want to sell Munoz in the January transfer window, but the player himself has now publicly revealed his desire to play for the biggest European clubs, including Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old has disclosed that it would be “a dream” for him to turn out for Manchester United, Barcelona or PSG as well.

Munoz told AS Colombia: “First of all, I think there’s a lot of talk about one club or another.

“If you ask me, it would be a dream come true to play for one of these clubs, whether it’s Barcelona, ​​PSG, Real Madrid, or Manchester United.

“I think I’m working towards that; I strive every day to one day attract the attention of one of these clubs, because it’s a dream of mine to get there.

“Right now, I’m focused on my club, on doing things well at Crystal Palace. If you ask me, I don’t have any concrete information that any of these clubs are interested in me.

“My focus is on Crystal Palace; we’ll see when the winter transfer window gets closer.

“Right now, I’m fully focused on these two matches with the national team.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Daniel Munoz to Real Madrid or Man Utd is unlikely

It is very ambitious of Munoz to openly say that he wants to play for Man Utd or Real Madrid, two of the biggest clubs in the world.

It shows how motivated the former Genk star is even at the age of 29, but it is hard to see the Red Devils or Los Blancos sign him.

Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Real Madrid are confident that Alexander-Arnold will eventually come good despite an underwhelming start to his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dani Carvajal remains an important player for Madrid when he is fit and available, and Federico Valverde has done well at right-back when the Uruguay international midfielder has been deployed in that role.

The Daily Mail reported on Friday that Man Utd are looking for a new right wing-back.

Amad Diallo has done well in that role for Man Utd under manager Ruben Amorim, who can also call upon Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot, but the Red Devils are looking for a specialist.

While Munoz does fit the profile, Man Utd are unlikely to spend too much money on a 29-year-old, as the club’s recent focus in the transfer market has been to sign younger players who have the potential to grow and have the best years at Old Trafford.

Latest Real Madrid and Man Utd news: Casemiro ‘replacement’

Meanwhile, both Man Utd and Real Madrid are keen on a Sporting CP gem, but only of them have ‘held conversations’ for the Portuguese gem.

Man Utd have started looking for replacements for Casemiro and have identified a Real Madrid defensive midfielder as the perfect candidate.

And finally, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported whether Man Utd are truly interested in signing Real Madrid striker Endrick on a loan deal in the January transfer window.