Daniel Sturridge has no thoughts of Liverpool exit

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge insists he is not thinking about his own future with the team in the middle of a title challenge.

The 29-year-old’s contract expires in the summer and his pitch time has been limited this season because of the form and fitness of the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Although the former England international is probably the healthiest he has been in several years, his chequered injury record and lack of first-team opportunities is likely to mean there will be no extension to his £120,000-a-week contract.

There has been little speculation about potentially-interested clubs and Sturridge knows it is important not to disrupt the club’s bid to end a 29-year title drought.

“I’m staying focused on right now. You’ve got to live in the present, you can never live in the future,” he told BBC Radio 1 Extra.

“I’ve been at Liverpool a long time and I’m happy too. I want to try and help bring the team some success, to win a trophy with them would be amazing.

“We’ve come close before, finals, almost won the Premier League before but we didn’t quite do it.”

Sturridge has made 18 appearances this season, but only two have been starts in the Premier League.

Last season his inactivity propelled him to a loan move to West Brom, which ultimately failed as Sturridge featured for just 116 minutes and Albion went down, despite forking out a £3.8million loan fee for the forward.

The Sun claimed last week that Sturridge was ready to discuss a potentially-lucrative move to Major League Soccer.