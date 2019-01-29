Danny Batth names Stoke star who talked him into £3m Wolves exit

Danny Batth revealed Benik Afobe played a key role in convincing him his future lay at Stoke ahead of his £3million move to the Bet365 Stadium.

The 28-year-old central defender cut short a loan spell at Middlesbrough to join the Potters on a permanent deal from Premier League side Wolves.

Batth is Nathan Jones’ first signing since taking charge in the Potteries, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee believed to be an initial £3m and rising to £4m depending on his success.

He played with Afobe at Wolves and was in touch with the Stoke striker before deciding on the move.

“I managed to get a few minutes with Benik on the phone,” Batth told Stoke City+. “I’ve played with him twice in different spells at Wolves – I know him really well and we’ve kept in touch.

“He spoke volumes about the club and what the new manager is trying to do.

“As a club, with a fantastic fan base, everything is set for us to do well.

“The transfer happened really quickly and now I’m just looking forward to finding my feet and training with the boys.

“I’ve spoken briefly to the manager but most of the talking between a manager and a player is done on the pitch.

“I’m looking forward; that will be the focus for me. Obviously the manager will give me some guidance on what he expects but I really am truly excited to be here.”