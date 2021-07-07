Danny Ings decides next move amid Villa, West Ham, Tottenham interest

Danny Ings has firm interest in his services this summer from Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa – but a report has claimed the wantaway striker has his mind firmly fixed on a move elsewhere.

The 28-year-old has rejected a new deal on the south coast, with his current contract having 12 months left to run. As such, it’s little wonder to see a plethora of clubs all looking to sign the England striker, who could leave for a fraction of his true value.

Ings’ all-action displays and clinical finishing have led many to believe he could easily enhance the forward ranks of a club challenging for top honours. Having excelled since returning to Southampton from Liverpool, he’s a man very much in demand.

However, one of the top clubs are yet to come forward to make their move. As per The Athletic, however, there is solid interest in his services from Spurs, Villa and the Hammers.

All three clubs are looking to recruit a new striker this summer. Spurs need cover and competition for Harry Kane, while West Ham never replaced Sebastian Haller after he was sold to Ajax.

Villa, meanwhile, perhaps look the most likely suitors with Dean Smith looking to push Villa into the top half. He’s even been tipped up by one pundit as an obvious target for the Villains.

However, The Athletic claims Ings is likely to snub approaches from all three Premier League sides.

They claim Ings will instead await to see if the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea – all of whom have been linked – will make a move.

As per the article, at 28 Ings knows this’ll likely be his last crack at playing at the very top.

Southampton won’t panic over Ings

As for Southampton, they are said to be ‘calm’ over the situation regarding Ings.

There is a belief at St Mary’s that, if those aforementioned clubs don’t make a move, Ings would be happy to stay.

Furthermore, Saints would rather keep Ings for the final year of his deal than lose him for a lowly fee.

In addition, Southampton could repeat their offer to Ings should he still be at St Mary’s when the window closes.

Speaking towards the end of the season, Ings was giving little away when questioned about a possible exit.

“I’ve got a contract until the summer of 2022,” Ings said. “I haven’t really acknowledged them [transfer rumours]. I’ve just been focused on each game. Ultimately, I’ve still got a contract here.

“My main focus is to finish the season strong.”

Hasenhuttl also seemed pretty hopeful at the time that Ings would extend his stay .

“I am confident that he will stay with us,” he bluntly told reporters.

