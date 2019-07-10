Danny Mills gives Leeds hope Jansson successor will be signed soon

Former Leeds defender Danny Mills claims he has been informed that Marcelo Bielsa’s side will soon secure a defensive replacement for Pontus Jansson.

Towering Swede Jansson was this week allowed – to the dismay of their supporters – to join Championship rivals in a shock £5.5million deal. The defender explained the move here and also responded to talk he didn’t get on with Leeds coach Bielsa.

Leeds have already brought in upcoming defender Ben White from Brighton on a season-long loan, but many feel the club still looks short in central defence, with Liam Cooper their only senior star available in the heart of the defence. Gaetano Berardi is another option.

The likes of Arsenal’s Krystian Bielik and Rotherham’s Semi Ajayi have been rumoured as targets, while former Chelsea man Gary Cahill has also been suggested as a possible target.

And while not naming names, Mills told Football Insider he believes a new centre-half will be brought in by the Championship promotion hopefuls soon.

“I would definitely expect Leeds to bring in a new centre-back,” Mills said. “I’m pretty sure the recruitment team is out there looking already and I’m convinced there will be a new signing in the offing fairly soon. That’s what I’ve been told by Leeds.

“Leeds have clearly known for a while that Pontus Jansson was creating one or two issues. This situation hasn’t happened overnight, it’s been going on for some time.

“Leeds have known this was coming and were trying to target a new centre-back.”

Full-back Tyler Denton, meanwhile, has been told he can leave Leeds this summer, having featured just three times for the first team.

