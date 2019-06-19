Mills lists three reasons why Helder Costa could quit Wolves for Leeds

Former Leeds star Danny Mills reckons there is a strong chance that Wolves star Helder Costa will be added to the United ranks this summer.

Portuguese forward Costa cost Wolves a then club-record £13million when he signed from Benfica in summer 2017 but has found his first-team prospects limited since the club’s promotion to the Premier League and is likely to be allowed to leave by Wolves should a suitable offer come in.

His capture would represent a significant coup to Leeds and it’s claimed their director of football Victor Orta has already contacted his agent Jorge Mendes to gauge whether Costa would be interested in a move to Elland Road.

And Mills, who played for Leeds during their run to the 2001 Champions League semi-finals, believes three factors make his transfer to Elland Road this summer a strong possibility: Wolves’ willingness to move him on; the lack of first-team chances at Molineux; and the lure of playing for Marcelo Bielsa.

“I think Leeds have a good chance of signing him,” he told Football Insider. “I can see Wolves loaning him as I expect them to invest this summer and bring in new players.

“If he sees himself slipping down the Wolves pecking order he is likely to think he needs more regular football and a move. He is on the fringes. If Wolves bring in an attacking player or two and strengthen, that could make up his mind.

“A big attraction for Premier League players joining Leeds is Bielsa. That’s what Costa will be looking at, thinking he wants to play for Bielsa. He will want to play week in, week out as well, so you could see this happening.”

Leeds’ hopes of signing Costa appeared to strengthen on Tuesday evening too when the Portuguese forward followed the club on Instagram – leading to a plethrora of optimistic tweets from supporters.

Helder Costa follows Leeds United on Instagram. Pass it on. #lufc pic.twitter.com/A5tj7KWbMv — I'd Radebe Leeds (@Radebe_Leeds) June 18, 2019

Bielsa is also known to be looking to strengthen his central defensive options and has prioritised a swoop for Brighton’s Ben White after another potential target, French defender Yoann Barbet, moved to QPR on a three-year deal.

