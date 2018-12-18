Danny Mills states why Man Utd should turn to Gareth Southgate

Former England defender Danny Mills has explained why Manchester United could do far worse than consider a move to make Gareth Southgate their new manager.

Mourinho was axed by United on Tuesday morning with the club now looking to appoint a caretaker boss ahead of choosing a permanent successor to the Portuguese manager.

Pressure was building on Mourinho after the club’s worst start to a season in 28 years was confirmed with Sunday’s hammering at Liverpool on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino is among the favourites for the job – and he is clearly Gary Neville’s No 1 contender – while Zinedine Zidane has also been heavily linked. Here’s what his agent said about the job earlier this year.

Laurent Blanc was also an early mover in the betting, while our feature considers the top 5 contenders for the vacancy.

However, speaking to Sky Sports News, Mills suggested United would be wise to consider England boss Gareth Southgate.

Mills said: “I’m not sure he’d want the job, I’m not sure they could get him. But surely he’d have to come into the reckoning if you’re Manchester United.?

“If I was Manchester United, what would I want as my next permanent manager?

“Feel good factor, someone to bring through young players, somebody that plays in the right way, somebody that can connect and reconnect with the fans all over the world.”