Danny Murphy reckons Jurgen Klopp will not make many changes to his Liverpool squad this summer – but believes they could look to replace experienced midfielder James Milner with Youri Tielemans.

The pundit has been impressed by the Reds this season as they look to gap off a magnificent season by claiming Champions League glory against another of his former teams in Tottenham during Saturday’s Champions League final.

The likes of Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana, Simon Mignolet and Alberto Moreno all look likely to leave Anfield this summer after being reduced to bit-part roles, while Harry Wilson could also depart after shining during his season-long loan spell this season.

But Murphy reckons Milner could be a shock casualty this summer – and reckons the Reds could do far worse than replace him with Monaco’s Tielemans, who proved a big success during his time on loan at Leicester.

Tielemans has impressed in the Premier League since moving to the King Power Stadium in January, contributing three goals and five assists in 13 games.

As a result, Brendan Rodgers wants to make the transfer permanent, although several of England’s bigger sides are also interested – and Murphy reckons Liverpool could also join the race.

“The big clubs are always looking at what is next and where to improve,” Murphy said. “Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be back which is a big plus, he will practically be like a new signing. Maybe they will let Milner go and one other. Then coming in, Tielemans has had a good season at Leicester, he can open a team up and I am sure Liverpool would love a player like that.”

“You have to be careful, obviously supporters always want new signings in, but you can’t bring in too many and upset the dynamic. It is the manager’s biggest problem as he doesn’t want to upset too many players. Signings would be good, but they don’t need too much to be honest. If they were to win the Champions League, it makes them a lot more attractive.”

Murphy names Liverpool’s most underrrated star

Murphy, meanwhile, has surveyed an impressive campaign for Klopp’s side and was keen to give credit to Gini Wijnaldum – a player Murphy names as Liverpool’s most consistent midfielder and most underrated performer.

“Jordan Henderson has had a strong end to the season, but over the course of the season Wijnaldum has been the most consistent midfielder.

“It’s an area where there is a lot of competition and Klopp has mixed it up a lot but he (Wijnaldum) has the great ability where he can create chances and get forward but he is also very disciplined and very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

“Of course, he got the plaudits after the Barcelona game, but I was talking about him even before that and he will be a certainty to play in the final.”