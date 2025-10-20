Danny Rohl has now AGREED to become the new Rangers manager after Kevin Muscat dramatically pulled out of negotiations to take on the role last night, TEAMtalk understands.

Musct, who had been close to sealing a deal from his role at Shanghai Port, was deterred by the recruitment strategy outlined by chief executive Patrick Stewart and director of football Kevin Thelwell, sources reveal.

This mirrors the reasons behind Steven Gerrard’s withdrawal earlier this month, when the Liverpool legend opted to explore other opportunities rather than commit to the Ibrox setup.

The repeated rejections have cast a long shadow over Stewart and Thelwell, exposing what insiders describe as an ’embarrassing’ recruitment process.

Compounding fan frustrations is Thelwell’s recent decision to appoint his son, Robbie Thelwell, as head of recruitment – a move that has sparked widespread alarm and accusations of nepotism among supporters.

Social media is rife with criticism, and no wonder, it has been an amateur performance from the board and is making Rangers look like a laughing stock. The controversy has amplified calls for transparency and reform in the club’s leadership.

Top coaches have appeared reluctant to operate within the club’s structure, fuelling perceptions of disarray at the board level, but Rohl is now set to become the next Rangers manager, barring any more dramatic twists.

Danny Rohl set to join Rangers

Rohl, the 36-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday manager, had previously stepped away from talks when it became evident he wasn’t the frontrunner.

However, with Muscat’s exit from the race, we can confirm Rohl has held further talks with Rangers on Monday morning and has now given his green light to joining the club.

Sources confirmed Rohl’s new willingness to engage, and now talks have progressed significantly, and his appointment could be officially finalised imminently. This could offer the Gers a fresh start with his progressive tactics and youth development focus.

The saga has turned Rangers’ season into a shambles, marred by poor decisions that have left the team eighth in the Premiership, 11 points adrift, following a terrible start to the campaign under the sacked Russell Martin.

Should Rohl be appointed as expected, he will inherit a fractured and toxic environment. As talks with Rohl unfold, the Gers hierarchy faces mounting pressure to resolve the mess and salvage what remains of their campaign.

The German became the youngest manager in the English Football League when he joined Sheffield Wednesday in October 2023.

Rohl guided Wednesday away from the relegation spots in the 2023/24 Championship campaign, beating Sunderland 2-0 on the final day of the season to secure safety, before the Yorkshire side improved under his leadership and finished 12th in 2024/25.

Financial issues at Wednesday led to Rohl leaving his job in July, as he departed the club by mutual consent.

He could now make a spectacular return to management with Rangers, and his potential appointment could mark the start of an exciting new challenge in management – but things won’t be easy given the off-field tensions at Ibrox.

